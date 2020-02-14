Mrs. Yvonne H. Anderson, age 83, of 333 Buzhardt Road, Ware Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home.
She is last surviving member of her immediate family. Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Yvonne H. Anderson will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Mt. Zion AME Church in Laurens, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m., the Reverend Sally Joe officiating, burial will be at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.
The local family is at the home of Reverend Clifford and Annette Jackson in Greenwood. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.