Zander Motes Murphy, age 81, wife of Louis Wayne Murphy, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home in Bonds Crossroads.
She was born August 5, 1940 in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Frank Motes and Jessie Margaret Morgan Motes.
Mrs. Murphy was a member of Joanna First Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Murphy is survived by her son, Scott Murphy (Sherrie); her daughters, Lynn Mosteller (Randy), and Angie Nelson (Wade); six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; her brother, Tommy Motes (Linda), and her sister, Brenda Prince (Billy).
A Funeral Service will be held 2 PM, Monday, March 14, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Joanna with Rev. Jim Osteen officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM at the Church.
Memorials may be made to Joanna First Baptist Church Building Fund, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com