Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young, age 15, of 218 Spring Street, Laurens South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her parents Milton Young and Stanchelle Gaines; two brothers; two sisters; and her grandparents.
Funeral services for Ms. Zy’Liya Serena Young will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 2p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home Laurens, with Reverend John Booker officiating.
The family is located at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.