Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Pulley – Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Corbin Easler – Chappells
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Jordan Greendale – Clinton (No photo available)
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Trespassing/Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
