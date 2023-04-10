Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Continue to protect tender plants from the cold through mid morning. Frost is much less likely tonight. &&