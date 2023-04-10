Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ximena Amaro-Flores – Gray Court
-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
Terry Anderson – Laurens
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful for person convicted of DV 2nd & 3rd degree, etc., to ship, transport, possess or receive firearm or ammunition
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Timothy Fowler – Chappells
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Jessica Ginn – Laurens
-Grand larceny > $2000 but < $10000
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Zachary Grice – Enoree
-Failure to stop for a blue light, first offense
Zaquavious Harris – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
