Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Antonio Hill – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Filing a false police report of a Misdemeanor violation
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jerlinda Irby – Clinton
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Rodney Long – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Kevin Norman – Waterloo
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Tyson Robinson – Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Joshua Rose – Laurens
-Violation of Probation
John Saunders – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
