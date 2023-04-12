Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Davis – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Arthur Maddox – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Randy Merriotte – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Elijah Miller – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Harley Parris – Laurens
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
