Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Terrell Pyles – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Da Monte Babb – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Jonathan Binns – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Katie O’Brien – Greenville
-Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local law enforcement officer, corrections employee, or visitor
-Public disorderly conduct
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
-Public disorderly conduct
