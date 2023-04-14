Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Eaton – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Lance Ford – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Johnathan Garrett – Fountain Inn
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.