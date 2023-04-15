Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.