Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Hill – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of cocaine, 3rd offense
Asia Hunter – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Jacob King – Simpsonville
-Obtaining permit for purpose of transporting or selling stolen nonferrous metals
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
