Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Cann – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Adam Cunningham – Anderson
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Kevious Hunter – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of another or altered license or identification card
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Michael Rish - Waterloo
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
