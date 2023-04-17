Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Preston Armstrong – Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Jeffrey Bledsoe – Fountain Inn

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

David Boston – Fountain Inn

-Public disorderly conduct

Somaury Byrd – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Kayla Crawford – Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Quayle Evans – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

Kelsie Ginn – Laurens

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Joshlyn Holbert – Clinton

-Contempt of Magistrates Court

Terrance Jones – Cross Hill

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied

-Attempted Murder

-Attempted Murder

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Tykavious Jones – Clinton

-Attempted Murder

-Attempted Murder

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 