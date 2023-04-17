Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Preston Armstrong – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jeffrey Bledsoe – Fountain Inn
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
David Boston – Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
Somaury Byrd – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kayla Crawford – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Quayle Evans – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Kelsie Ginn – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Joshlyn Holbert – Clinton
-Contempt of Magistrates Court
Terrance Jones – Cross Hill
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Tykavious Jones – Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
