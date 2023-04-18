Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Hunter – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Karrissa Jones – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Margaret Jones – Waterloo
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to remove identifying marks from former school buses
Nicole Morris – Gray Court
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Failure to remove identifying marks from former school buses
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Failure to enroll or cause student to attend school
-Failure to enroll or cause student to attend school
Michael Owens – Liberty
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Ricky Owens – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Violation of Probation
Jordan Pearson – Fountain Inn
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Markevious Simpson – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Thomas Toothman – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Unlawful possession sell advertise etc of drug paraphernalia
-Public disorderly conduct
Damon Weisend – Greenwood
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
