Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Davis – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Tracey Davis – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Christopher Jennings – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Michelle Kaarlie – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Shannon Martin – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-PWID schedule I drug (B)(C) narcotic/LSD or schedule II narcotic – first offense
