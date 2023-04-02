Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Holland Hagy
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Reckless Driving
-Use of anothers or altered license or identification card
-Possession of more than one drivers license
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Christopher Moore – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
David Beggs
-Indecent exposure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.