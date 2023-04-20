Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lisandro Huerta – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Angela Lewis – Gray Court
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Devon Simmons – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.