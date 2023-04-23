Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Goodson Randi – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Corey Newman – Pelzer

-Unlawful communication

-Public disorderly conduct

Jose Chavez – Alberton, NC

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 