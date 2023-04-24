Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Boyd
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Michelle Bruce – Laurens
-Failure to possess registration card
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Karlynn Cannon – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ethan Cooper – Greenwood
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Monteze Dandy – Fountain Inn
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
John Duong – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Charles Farebee – Laurens
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
Kendall Ferguson – Fountain Inn
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Higgins – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
