Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Charles Howard – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Reckless Driving
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
Joshua Johnisee – Clinton (photo not available)
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Terrence McCullough – Enoree (photo not available)
-Public disorderly conduct
Maria Molina – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Andrew Moore – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Mark Pasco – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Deborah Simmons – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Timothy Walden – Union
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Kevin Washington – Clinton
-Shoplifting/Value more than $2,000 and less than $10,000
