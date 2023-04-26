Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Neal Donovan – Aiken
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Audry Galloway – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Dedrick Huff – Simpsonville
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Ethel Peterson – Laurens
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
Crystal Price – Clinton
-1st Offense - Humane animal care
-1st Offense - Humane animal care
Elizabeth Shealy – Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Dustin Simpson – Fountain Inn
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Reginald Sims – Clinton
-1st Offense - Humane animal care
-1st Offense - Humane animal care
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.