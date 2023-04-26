Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.