Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Neal Donovan – Aiken

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Audry Galloway – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Dedrick Huff – Simpsonville

-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation

Ethel Peterson – Laurens

-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense

Crystal Price – Clinton

-1st Offense - Humane animal care

Elizabeth Shealy – Joanna

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Dustin Simpson – Fountain Inn

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Reginald Sims – Clinton

-1st Offense - Humane animal care

