Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bryan Bouslay – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Emilio Camacho – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results
Anthony Gantt – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Jerri Gray – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Tyrone Johnson – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
James King – Cross Hill
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Robin Lake – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Justin Price – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
