Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of Laurens and Spartanburg counties in South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to drainages and streams, including parks, greenways and trails, golf courses, boat-access areas, farmland, and woodlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 532 PM EDT, the Enoree River remains out of its banks along the Laurens/Spartanburg county line, from Cooper Bridge Rd to US 221 in Enoree to the Musgrove Mill Historic Site. The river is flooding adjacent low-lying wooded and wetland areas, as well as portions of Musgrove Mill Historic Site and the Musgrove Mill Golf Club. Turbulent and dangerous flows are ongoing as the Enoree River crosses under US 221 at Mountain Shoals in Enoree. The USGS streamgauge located on the Enoree River at Harris Bridge Rd is currently reporting a stage of 16.97 feet. The river is currently cresting near 17 feet and will begin a slow recession later this evening. The rate of recession will gradually increase heading into the overnight hours and during the day on Saturday. The Enoree River is expected to fall back below the Action/Advisory Stage of 12.0 feet later Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&