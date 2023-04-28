Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marquice Nash – Greenville
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Burglary - First degree
-Unlawful communication
-Kidnapping
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Lashunda Simpson – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Wilson Simpson – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
