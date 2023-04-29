Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sherry Driver – Ware Shoals
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Michael Howard – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Cynthia Kelley – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Ivy Thomason – Laurens
-Abuse/To inflict great bodily injury upon a child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.