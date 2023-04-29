Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Sherry Driver – Ware Shoals

-Forgery, no dollar amount involved

-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

Michael Howard – Gray Court

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Cynthia Kelley – Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Ivy Thomason – Laurens

-Abuse/To inflict great bodily injury upon a child

 