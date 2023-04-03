Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dalton Beck – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Clery Bluford – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Krista Cheeks – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Virginia Clayton – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
David Coburn – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Manuel Cunningham – Cross Hill
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Jamie Davis – Cross Hill
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Robert Derrick – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Lisa Elledge – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
William Haselden – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
