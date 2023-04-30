Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Freeman – Hartwell, GA
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Carlos Romero Amaya – Fountain Inn
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Todd Willingham – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Terrie Drafts – Waterloo
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
