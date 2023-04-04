Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Harley Heaton – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Blake Hess – Laurens
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Christopher McGaha – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Jose Mendez Atilano – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Leroy Milam – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Andrew Moore – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
Shannon Qualls – Clinton
-Nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle (enhance-half max penalty)
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Marie Sanders – Laurens
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Adrian Simpson – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
