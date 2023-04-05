Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kyle Braswell – Clinton
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Lexy Hunnicutt – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Brandy Hysmith – Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.