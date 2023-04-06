Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Jacks – Clinton
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Robert Smith – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Brandi Todd – Waterloo
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Habitual traffic offender
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Octavius Tribble – Gray Court
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
