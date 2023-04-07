Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amber Allen – Homeless
-Failure to appear, county or municipal ordinance summons
-Failure to appear, county or municipal ordinance summons
-Failure to appear, county or municipal ordinance summons
-Failure to appear, county or municipal ordinance summons
William Bennett – Cross Hill
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tyler Gambrell – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
