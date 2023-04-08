Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Young – Woodruff
-Trespassing/Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Jacob Abernathy – Belton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Joseph Burda – Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher Guilliemette – Joanna
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
