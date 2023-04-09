Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lakim Johnson – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Anthony King – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Rodney Long – Laurens
-Possession of cocaine, second offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Tony McCullough – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Kendra Tucker – Prosperity
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
