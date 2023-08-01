Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jessica Ginn – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Tavares Harris – Fountain Inn

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Christopher Honeycutt – Ware Shoals

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Jon Murdock – Gray Court

-Knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense

Robert Robbs – Laurens

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

Paula Rogers – Anderson

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Loretta Sutherland – Laurens

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

Steven Wells – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Brittany West – Laurens

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

Jamarius Wilson – Union

-Carjacking/Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 