Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Ginn – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Tavares Harris – Fountain Inn
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Christopher Honeycutt – Ware Shoals
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Jon Murdock – Gray Court
-Knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Robert Robbs – Laurens
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
Paula Rogers – Anderson
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Loretta Sutherland – Laurens
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
Steven Wells – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Brittany West – Laurens
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
Jamarius Wilson – Union
-Carjacking/Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
