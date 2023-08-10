Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David King – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Terence Hill – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Brandon Edger - Woodruff
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
