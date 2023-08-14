Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Najaha Ameen – Laurens
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Failure to obey traffic-control devices
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Brandon Bedenbaugh – Joanna
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth)
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Sally Cox - Clinton
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Destiny Hughes - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Tavarous Jones - Cross Hill
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Teresa Loftis - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Obie Long Jr. - Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Deadrien Morton - Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
