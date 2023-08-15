Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Pedro Pascual – Clinton
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Christopher Peake – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Clifford Pulley - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Crystal Williams - Clinton
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
Montagia Bailey - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
