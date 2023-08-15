Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Pedro Pascual – Clinton

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 

Christopher Peake – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct 

 

Clifford Pulley - Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle 

 

Crystal Williams - Clinton

-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice 

 

Montagia Bailey - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense