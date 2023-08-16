Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerry Hellams – Gray Court
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
- Identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement
Tyler Moore – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Steven Redd - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 3rd or sub. Offense
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Tatajana Young - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Child passenger restraint system Article violation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
