Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrone Coleman– Joanna
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Brandon Robinson – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Charles Roberts Jr. - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub. (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
