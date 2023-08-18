Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Garcia Quinones – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Tommy Harris Jr. – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
William Wilson - Iva
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
