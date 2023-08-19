Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jose Gomez – Gray Court
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Public disorderly conduct
Ashley Neal – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Chandler Pitts - Cross Hill
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
