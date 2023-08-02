Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.