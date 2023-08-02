Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Dial – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Isaac Parker – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Robert Tepper – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
William Whatley – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
