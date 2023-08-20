Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Antonio Hill – Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Johnlin Savage - Laurens
-Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
