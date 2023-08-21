Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Devante Anderson – Clinton

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request 

 

Bunky Balcombe – Fountain Inn

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

 

Alicia Burkett - McCormick

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Ryan Carroll - Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature 

 

Desmond Gary - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense 

 

Chelsea Kernells - Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

Jaylon Massey - Laurens

-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense 

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense