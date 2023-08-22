Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Smith – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Greg Vo – Gray Court
-Violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court (personal)
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Randevis Gary - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Jeffrey Green - Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
William Smith Jr. - Laurens
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Exploitation of a vulnerable adult
