Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Scott Hawkins – Denmark
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-knowing and wilful neglect of a vulnerable adult
Brandon Miller – Vance
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Rodrigo Perez - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
Shakendra Teagle - Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
David Arrington - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Savannah Morgan - Jasper, GA
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
