Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Suttles – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
David Perez Delagarza - Pauline
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Reckless Driving
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less
Malcom Wideman - Simpsonville
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct - Third degree
