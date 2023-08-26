Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rachel Garcia – Simpsonville
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Broderick Grant - Clinton
-Violation of probation
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
