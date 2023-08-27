Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derrick Gary - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth, or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth, or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Breach of peace aggravated in nature
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.