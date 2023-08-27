Laurens, SC (29360)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.