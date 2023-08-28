Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ryan Wiehr – Augusta, GA
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
David Wicker - Joanna
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Ana Sebastian - Laurens
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Billy Pinson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
William Madden - Hodges
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Curtis Lyons - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Johnathan Lusk - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jamaurice Lee - Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
James Johnson - Laurens
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Gary Jacks - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.