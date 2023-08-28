Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ryan Wiehr – Augusta, GA

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree

-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors 

-Criminal solicitation of a minor

 

David Wicker - Joanna

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

 

Ana Sebastian - Laurens

-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit 

-Driving without a license - 1st offense 

 

Billy Pinson - Laurens 

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

William Madden - Hodges 

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Curtis Lyons - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct 

 

Johnathan Lusk - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree 

 

Jamaurice Lee - Gray Court

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

James Johnson - Laurens

-Manufacture meth, 1st 

-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school 

 

Gary Jacks - Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony 