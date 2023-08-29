Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Glenn Gibbon – Moore
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Unlawful possession sell advertisement etc of drug paraphernalia
Jermaine Gallman - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Leandra Gagnon - Simpsonville
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Kayla Cooper - Clinton
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Shoplifting, Value $2000 or less
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Austin Collier - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Carson Bledsoe - Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Darryl Beverley - Ninety Six
-Trafficking in Fentanyl, 28 grams or more
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jason Applewhite - Ware Shoals
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
