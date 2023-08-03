Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Staquin Jones – Woodruff
-Traffic / Pedestrians on highways
Susan Lee – Gray Court
-Blackmail or Extortion
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Thomas McDonel – Enoree
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
Donald Stanford – Laurens
-Hunting, fishing or trapping on lands of another without consent - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Bryan Barrett – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Marsha Cobb – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Candace Ginn – Clinton
-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
Tracey Hobson – Waterloo
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Curtis Lyons – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Tammy Wynette Smith – Fountain Inn
-Unlawful possession, sell, advertise, etc. of drug paraphernalia
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Tekaiya Williams – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.