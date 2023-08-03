Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Staquin Jones – Woodruff

-Traffic / Pedestrians on highways

Susan Lee – Gray Court

-Blackmail or Extortion

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Thomas McDonel – Enoree

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession

Donald Stanford – Laurens

-Hunting, fishing or trapping on lands of another without consent - 1st offense

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Bryan Barrett – Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

Marsha Cobb – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Candace Ginn – Clinton

-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners

Tracey Hobson – Waterloo

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Curtis Lyons – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Tammy Wynette Smith – Fountain Inn

-Unlawful possession, sell, advertise, etc. of drug paraphernalia

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

Tekaiya Williams – Laurens

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 